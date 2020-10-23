2020/10/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 23, 2020
— deaf artist featured in a New York Times story
Joseph Grigely, a deaf artist and a professor
at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago,
said in a New York Times story that Covid-19 did
not hurt his art business. He just had to change
from old ways to new ways to communicate with
his customers and fellow artists. He previously
taught English at Gallaudet
— a deaf participant in the Bachelor Season
Abigail Heringer, who is deaf, is a participant
in the TV’s Bachelor Season. She previously would
not talk about her deafness, but said she will
open up during the program.
— New Hampshire candidate makes no deafness promises
Casey Conley, not deaf, is campaigning for a seat
with the Strafford County District in New
Hampshire. He has served on the state
commission for the deaf and hearing loss.
In a newspaper interview, he outlined a list
of promises he will do if elected. Not on
his list of promises is to help the deaf.
So disappointing.
