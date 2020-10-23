2020/10/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 23, 2020

— deaf artist featured in a New York Times story

Joseph Grigely, a deaf artist and a professor

at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago,

said in a New York Times story that Covid-19 did

not hurt his art business. He just had to change

from old ways to new ways to communicate with

his customers and fellow artists. He previously

taught English at Gallaudet

— a deaf participant in the Bachelor Season

Abigail Heringer, who is deaf, is a participant

in the TV’s Bachelor Season. She previously would

not talk about her deafness, but said she will

open up during the program.

— New Hampshire candidate makes no deafness promises

Casey Conley, not deaf, is campaigning for a seat

with the Strafford County District in New

Hampshire. He has served on the state

commission for the deaf and hearing loss.

In a newspaper interview, he outlined a list

of promises he will do if elected. Not on

his list of promises is to help the deaf.

So disappointing.

