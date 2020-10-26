2020/10/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 26, 2020
— trying to lipread a ventriloquist
Deaf people trying to lipread a ventriloquist?
It seems to be a bad joke, but a senior citizen
said years ago students were taught to speak and
move their mouths at the same time, but nowadays
many people speak like ventriloquists, making
lipreading impossible!
— A reason for the Hush movie
The 2016 movie – Hush – about a deaf woman
living alone in the woods, is considered to be
one of the greatest horror movies ever. Why
was that movie produced? Director Mike Flanagan
said he wanted to show the audience that deaf
people have four remaining senses – touch, sight,
smell and taste which more than just make up
for their missing sense of sound.
— attitude of some doctors
There are some doctors that think the deaf
people do not know how to take care of their
own health and need to be told what to do
with their medical needs. An angry deaf
person brought this up in a newspaper
story.
