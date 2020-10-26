2020/10/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 26, 2020

— trying to lipread a ventriloquist

Deaf people trying to lipread a ventriloquist?

It seems to be a bad joke, but a senior citizen

said years ago students were taught to speak and

move their mouths at the same time, but nowadays

many people speak like ventriloquists, making

lipreading impossible!

— A reason for the Hush movie

The 2016 movie – Hush – about a deaf woman

living alone in the woods, is considered to be

one of the greatest horror movies ever. Why

was that movie produced? Director Mike Flanagan

said he wanted to show the audience that deaf

people have four remaining senses – touch, sight,

smell and taste which more than just make up

for their missing sense of sound.

— attitude of some doctors

There are some doctors that think the deaf

people do not know how to take care of their

own health and need to be told what to do

with their medical needs. An angry deaf

person brought this up in a newspaper

story.

