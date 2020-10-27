2020/10/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 27, 2020
— if less than 7 days, Pennsylvania says “too bad”
DeafDigest editor is troubled by the statement that
says – Anyone who needs an accommodation to participate
in PA State Park, and requesting an interpreter must
contact the park at least seven days notice. At least
means 7 or 8 or 9 or 10 days, etc. Hearing tourists
can visit the park at the last minute; deaf tourists
must wait, wait and wait to make sure the interpreter
is available. This is what DeafDigest editor hates.
— New York Society for the Deaf owns a problem residence
A newspaper story surfaced today of New York Society
for the Deaf owning a building for deaf residents,
helped by HUD loan. The problems are no security,
broken toilets, ceilings falling down, mold everywhere,
rats, and broken elevators. The building was built in
1994 (26 years ago). And the Society has been around
for so many, many years providing services for the deaf.
— deaf asked – Are you really deaf?
“Are you really deaf” was the question by a
Delta flight attendant when the deaf man’s
mask slipped below his nose and did not
understand the question. He was kicked out
of the flight. Ultimately Delta headquarters
apologized for this incident. This is not
a surprise when deaf with “perfect” speech
are often challenged by hearing people
that do not believe the hearing loss.
