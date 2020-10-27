2020/10/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 27, 2020

— if less than 7 days, Pennsylvania says “too bad”

DeafDigest editor is troubled by the statement that

says – Anyone who needs an accommodation to participate

in PA State Park, and requesting an interpreter must

contact the park at least seven days notice. At least

means 7 or 8 or 9 or 10 days, etc. Hearing tourists

can visit the park at the last minute; deaf tourists

must wait, wait and wait to make sure the interpreter

is available. This is what DeafDigest editor hates.

— New York Society for the Deaf owns a problem residence

A newspaper story surfaced today of New York Society

for the Deaf owning a building for deaf residents,

helped by HUD loan. The problems are no security,

broken toilets, ceilings falling down, mold everywhere,

rats, and broken elevators. The building was built in

1994 (26 years ago). And the Society has been around

for so many, many years providing services for the deaf.

— deaf asked – Are you really deaf?

“Are you really deaf” was the question by a

Delta flight attendant when the deaf man’s

mask slipped below his nose and did not

understand the question. He was kicked out

of the flight. Ultimately Delta headquarters

apologized for this incident. This is not

a surprise when deaf with “perfect” speech

are often challenged by hearing people

that do not believe the hearing loss.

