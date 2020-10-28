2020/10/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 28, 2020
— Coda’s comment
A Coda made this comment in a newspaper
story, as follows:
I can never really know what life looks like
for the deaf even though I have seen for myself
the frustrations the deaf face in everyday life.
— a politician with long list of Deaf Promises
It is rare that a hearing politician has a long
list of Deaf Promises. Maybe a short list,
but certainly not a long list. Well, Charlene Fite,
who is campaigning for re-election for a seat
in Arkansas house of representatives, has a
long list. Her background with deaf? She
taught at a deaf school and has worked with
agencies serving the deaf. Reality – a politician
is a success if just one item on the long list
becomes a law, state politics being what it is!
— best musical instrument for a deaf musician
Taylor McDowell, who is deaf, but functions as a
hearing person, said he tried trumpet, guitar,
and piano – but failed at all of them because
of prolems with frequency pitches. The best
instrument – the drum! He is one of the popular
drummers in the Central New York area.
