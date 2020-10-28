2020/10/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 28, 2020

— Coda’s comment

A Coda made this comment in a newspaper

story, as follows:

I can never really know what life looks like

for the deaf even though I have seen for myself

the frustrations the deaf face in everyday life.

— a politician with long list of Deaf Promises

It is rare that a hearing politician has a long

list of Deaf Promises. Maybe a short list,

but certainly not a long list. Well, Charlene Fite,

who is campaigning for re-election for a seat

in Arkansas house of representatives, has a

long list. Her background with deaf? She

taught at a deaf school and has worked with

agencies serving the deaf. Reality – a politician

is a success if just one item on the long list

becomes a law, state politics being what it is!

— best musical instrument for a deaf musician

Taylor McDowell, who is deaf, but functions as a

hearing person, said he tried trumpet, guitar,

and piano – but failed at all of them because

of prolems with frequency pitches. The best

instrument – the drum! He is one of the popular

drummers in the Central New York area.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/25/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/