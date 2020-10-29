2020/10/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 29, 2020
— Deaf Space or Deaf Friendly
What is Deaf Space? What is Deaf Friendly?
Deaf Space, copied from the original Deaf
House concept, means no walls would block
Deaf Eyes. Deaf House was originated by past
deaf contractor Bernard Brown. Deaf
Friendly means signs in the store that
a deaf customer could point to. A perfect
example would be Subway setting up a “Steak”
sale on the counter instead of high up on the
walls!
— in a rush to accommodate
Covid-19 has forced a big accommodation
rush. In this big rush, overlooked are
captions and interpreters. Two of many
examples are legislative meetings and
voting rules being rushed without thought
to interpreters and captions. Leaders
in a big rush do not bother to ask the
deaf for their advice and input. As a
result these hearing leaders get one
big black eye.
— big time mover in Montana
Moving gas stations, commercial buildings,
schools, bridges, etc from one location
to another location is quite a challenge.
Forrest “Scotty” Zion, who passed away
10 years ago at the age of 94, was up
to the task. He had been deaf because
of a childhood illness. And he has been
just nominated for induction into Montana
Cowboy Hall Of Fame & Western Heritage.
