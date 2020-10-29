2020/10/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 29, 2020

— Deaf Space or Deaf Friendly

What is Deaf Space? What is Deaf Friendly?

Deaf Space, copied from the original Deaf

House concept, means no walls would block

Deaf Eyes. Deaf House was originated by past

deaf contractor Bernard Brown. Deaf

Friendly means signs in the store that

a deaf customer could point to. A perfect

example would be Subway setting up a “Steak”

sale on the counter instead of high up on the

walls!

— in a rush to accommodate

Covid-19 has forced a big accommodation

rush. In this big rush, overlooked are

captions and interpreters. Two of many

examples are legislative meetings and

voting rules being rushed without thought

to interpreters and captions. Leaders

in a big rush do not bother to ask the

deaf for their advice and input. As a

result these hearing leaders get one

big black eye.

— big time mover in Montana

Moving gas stations, commercial buildings,

schools, bridges, etc from one location

to another location is quite a challenge.

Forrest “Scotty” Zion, who passed away

10 years ago at the age of 94, was up

to the task. He had been deaf because

of a childhood illness. And he has been

just nominated for induction into Montana

Cowboy Hall Of Fame & Western Heritage.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

10/25/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/