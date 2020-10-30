2020/10/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 30, 2020

— not enough captioners

Deaf people require captions, rightfully so, and

it creates problems for captioning agencies.

There was a short newspaper story about one

captioning company saying they need more

captioners and have trouble finding them

anywhere.

— another deaf with a colorful life

Edward G. Ziegler, Ohio, departed us. He was deaf

but functioned as a hearing person. He held these

various jobs throughout his life – family-owned

businesses, Ohio Department of Transportation, working

his way up from laborer right up to the top as

Special Projects Assistant Superintendent, and then

becoming a County Superintendent and then becoming

a truck driver. In between he was a mechanic and

electrician for a traveling circus group. There

wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He simply didn’t

like to work behind a desk.

— making impatient and hungry Marines happy

When Marines are hungry, they get impatient.

Good food makes them happy. And responsible

to making them happy is Kevin Tong, a kitchen

chef. Not only he is deaf but is also

deaf-blind and serves these Marines at a

base in San Diego.

