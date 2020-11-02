2020/11/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 2, 2020

— Deaf chef’s Deaf Nose

A deaf chef was interviewed and was asked about

spices he uses in his dishes. He said that his

nose tells him the difference between all

kinds of spices, without having to look at the

bottle labels! A Deaf Nose, that is.

— hotels said they want to attract deaf tourists

According to a hotel media posting, there are

hotels that try to become deaf friendly –

allowing dogs, door knockers, text pagers

in hotel rooms, easier wi-fi connections,

staffers quickly notified of tourists’

deafness. and so on. No hotel is perfect,

though, and DeafDigest has his own list

of Hotel Horror stories!

— Plan A or Plan B for an interpreter

An interpreter said she fell into Plan B

by entering the interpreting field. Years

later, Plan B has continued as Plan B

since she never got around to trying for her

Plan A.

