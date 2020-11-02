2020/11/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 2, 2020
— Deaf chef’s Deaf Nose
A deaf chef was interviewed and was asked about
spices he uses in his dishes. He said that his
nose tells him the difference between all
kinds of spices, without having to look at the
bottle labels! A Deaf Nose, that is.
— hotels said they want to attract deaf tourists
According to a hotel media posting, there are
hotels that try to become deaf friendly –
allowing dogs, door knockers, text pagers
in hotel rooms, easier wi-fi connections,
staffers quickly notified of tourists’
deafness. and so on. No hotel is perfect,
though, and DeafDigest has his own list
of Hotel Horror stories!
— Plan A or Plan B for an interpreter
An interpreter said she fell into Plan B
by entering the interpreting field. Years
later, Plan B has continued as Plan B
since she never got around to trying for her
Plan A.
