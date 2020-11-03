2020/11/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 3, 2020

— TRSL lacks ASL

Those that follow Star Wars know about the

Tusken Raiders. Do they communicate?

Yes, thanks to deaf actor Troy Kotsur

who invented the Tusken Raiders Sign

Language. Does it look like ASL?

No, Troy, who is fluent in ASL, wanted

a sign language that is not ASL at all!

Interestingly enough Marc Okrand, who

worked as a captioner at NCI in the

past, invented Klingon, a language,

spoken by some Star Trek people.

Two such languages with these deaf

connections on Sci Fi programs! This

is amazing.

— a terrible police advice in Portland

Serious issues have surfaced between the people

of Portland (Oregon) and the police. There is

an accusation that the police told some

people that deaf people should not attend

public protests because of their deafness!

True or false?

— voting for the first time

A Gallaudet acquaintance of DeafDigest

editor told a newspaper writer that

at the age of 77, he has voted for

the first time – in a presidential

election. Why hasn’t he voted in the

past? Do not know.

