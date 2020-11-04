2020/11/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 4, 2020

— an abandoned deaf school

There are always stories of abandoned

deaf schools. One such story said

there were hidden cellars and rooms

underneath the surface. And one such

forgotten sign said that all deaf

children must be accompanied by adults.

It was said to be creepy!

— the Post Office and the Deaf Rules

Do post office clerks know Deaf Rules?

Some do. Some don’t. Years back there

were a lot of arguments between clerks

that said library rates (cheaper) do not

apply to borrowed Captioned Films that the

deaf had to return. And now this – one

post office would not allow a deaf man

to bring his service dog into the building.

— hard of hearing or deaf

A newspaper story said one person is

either hard of hearing or deaf. Vague?

Maybe but possibly that person is deaf

when he takes off his hearing aid (or CI)

but hard of hearing with his device?

