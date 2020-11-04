2020/11/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 4, 2020
— an abandoned deaf school
There are always stories of abandoned
deaf schools. One such story said
there were hidden cellars and rooms
underneath the surface. And one such
forgotten sign said that all deaf
children must be accompanied by adults.
It was said to be creepy!
— the Post Office and the Deaf Rules
Do post office clerks know Deaf Rules?
Some do. Some don’t. Years back there
were a lot of arguments between clerks
that said library rates (cheaper) do not
apply to borrowed Captioned Films that the
deaf had to return. And now this – one
post office would not allow a deaf man
to bring his service dog into the building.
— hard of hearing or deaf
A newspaper story said one person is
either hard of hearing or deaf. Vague?
Maybe but possibly that person is deaf
when he takes off his hearing aid (or CI)
but hard of hearing with his device?
