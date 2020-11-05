2020/11/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 5, 2020
— Troy Kotsur’s sign language opportunity
DeafDigest mentioned a few days ago that deaf
actor Troy Kotsur invented the Tusken Raiders’
sign language. It was learned that this production
team had a hearing person that knew ASL. And
he saw a perfect opportunity for Troy to come up
with a brand new sign language!
— demanding equal rights in the legal profession
The New York Law Journal said that deaf attorneys
do not want to be identified as deaf for the sake
of sympathy, but to have equal rights with hearing
attorneys in the legal profession. This is a big
reason why many deaf attorneys switch careers
after getting frustated in the field of law.
— deafness logo on the mask
Do deaf people want to have deafness logo
on their masks – to alert hearing people
of their deafness? Guess some do, some don’t.
This mask story was shown on a local TV
news program.
