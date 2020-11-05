2020/11/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 5, 2020

— Troy Kotsur’s sign language opportunity

DeafDigest mentioned a few days ago that deaf

actor Troy Kotsur invented the Tusken Raiders’

sign language. It was learned that this production

team had a hearing person that knew ASL. And

he saw a perfect opportunity for Troy to come up

with a brand new sign language!

— demanding equal rights in the legal profession

The New York Law Journal said that deaf attorneys

do not want to be identified as deaf for the sake

of sympathy, but to have equal rights with hearing

attorneys in the legal profession. This is a big

reason why many deaf attorneys switch careers

after getting frustated in the field of law.

— deafness logo on the mask

Do deaf people want to have deafness logo

on their masks – to alert hearing people

of their deafness? Guess some do, some don’t.

This mask story was shown on a local TV

news program.

