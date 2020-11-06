2020/11/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2020

— finally after 6 months at elite university

Yale University is considered elite. Yet it took

Yale six months to establish captions in Zoom

classroom sessions. Why?

— XR software has ignored the deaf

XR software is powerful – used everywhere

either for personal use or for business

use. Yet, XR software developers has been

scolded by the XR Association (an advocacy

group of XR developers) for ignoring the

needs of the deaf. It was the focus of

a newspaper story today.

— adding to a challenge grant

Pink Umbrella Theater is a rookie theatrical

group in Milwaukee. This theater helps the

deaf and the disabled get involved. A

theatrical family has issued a challenge

grant – they will match all donations up

to $10,000 for Zoom captions. This original

challenge was not satisfactory – because it

did not ask for funds for interpreters. This

has since been added to the challenge. A

big concern – $20,000 is not enough for

captions and for interpreters. Eventually

the funds will run out. Back to Square One.

