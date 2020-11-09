2020/11/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 9, 2020
— problem with captions during Covid-19
Deaf people get captions – but there is a problem.
Captions are not perfect – one reason for it is
background noise. Hearing people know the
background noise. Deaf people don’t. What this
means is perfect captions is a long way from
becoming a reality.
— Rosie the Riveter
From time to time we read of tales of Rosie the
Riveter, the female factory heroes during the
World War II years. What about Deaf Rosie
the Deaf Riveter? DeafDigest thinks we have
had these Deaf Rosies, just that no one
writes up about them. There is one, right
now, a hearing granddaughter said that her
deaf grandmother was the Deaf Rosie the
Deaf Riviter, and considered a success in
a male-oriented factory (in the state of
Washington).
— finger-pointing at a direction
There was a headline that said:
AI Could Soon Give Speakers Directional Voice Detection
What about the deaf?
ASL interpreters, especially at a round-table
conference are always pointing fingers at the
hearing person that spoke up on an issue. The
problem is that the deaf person needs to turn
his head to see who was speaking up – and by the
time the deaf person looks at the interpreter
again, he is probably 2 sentences behind.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/