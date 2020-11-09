2020/11/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 9, 2020

— problem with captions during Covid-19

Deaf people get captions – but there is a problem.

Captions are not perfect – one reason for it is

background noise. Hearing people know the

background noise. Deaf people don’t. What this

means is perfect captions is a long way from

becoming a reality.

— Rosie the Riveter

From time to time we read of tales of Rosie the

Riveter, the female factory heroes during the

World War II years. What about Deaf Rosie

the Deaf Riveter? DeafDigest thinks we have

had these Deaf Rosies, just that no one

writes up about them. There is one, right

now, a hearing granddaughter said that her

deaf grandmother was the Deaf Rosie the

Deaf Riviter, and considered a success in

a male-oriented factory (in the state of

Washington).

— finger-pointing at a direction

There was a headline that said:

AI Could Soon Give Speakers Directional Voice Detection

What about the deaf?

ASL interpreters, especially at a round-table

conference are always pointing fingers at the

hearing person that spoke up on an issue. The

problem is that the deaf person needs to turn

his head to see who was speaking up – and by the

time the deaf person looks at the interpreter

again, he is probably 2 sentences behind.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/