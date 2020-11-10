2020/11/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 10, 2020

— fifty percent, true or false

A report said that 50 percent of police officer

incidents involve the deaf and the disabled.

Who said that – American Justice advocates!

Let us change the question around – would the

police still attack them if they knew these

people were either deaf or disabled? If the

deaf person repeatedly pointed to his ear

and shouted “deaf, deaf, deaf” would the

attack still take place?

— pros and cons of some election issues

Many hearing people do not understand some

election issues. At least they can listen

to what candidates have to say about these

issues. Yes, there are some deaf people

that do not understand these same election

issues – but more often than not, they do not

have someone telling these these pros and cons

of these issues! And when candidates are vague,

then it is not easy for interpreters to explain

clearly these vague issues!

— a very bored Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the husband of England’s Queen

Elizabeth, was described by a British newspaper,

to be a bored person – and that his boredom has

led to many insulting comments. One such insult,

years ago, was telling the deaf they became

deaf because they listened to a loud, rock music!

