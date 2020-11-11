2020/11/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 11, 2020
— deaf-owned business shown on Netflix
Streetcar 82 Brewing Co, a popular deaf-owned
beer garden in Hyattsville, MD, is being shown
on Netflix. While the bartenders are deaf, just
almost all of the patrons are hearing. DeafDigest
editor stopped at the crowded garden on Saturday,
looking for any deaf patrons and found none!
— a Derrick Coleman update
Derrick Coleman, who has been out of football for
some time, is being given a tryout by the Las
Vegas Raiders. He was the third deaf player in
NFL history. We shall wait and see if the Raiders
will sign him to a free agent contract.
— safety is a priority, but what about the deaf
Everyone talks about safety (fire escapes, emergencies,
etc). Architects all talk about site evacuation
systems, but do they really take a deaf person in
consideration? An example; a deaf person may be
in the rest room when an emergency alerting system
goes off. Not all rest rooms have alerts. It
was a big point DeafDigest editor brought up when
a safety expert gave a lecture at a workshop – he
just has never thought of the deaf at all!
