2020/11/11

— deaf-owned business shown on Netflix

Streetcar 82 Brewing Co, a popular deaf-owned

beer garden in Hyattsville, MD, is being shown

on Netflix. While the bartenders are deaf, just

almost all of the patrons are hearing. DeafDigest

editor stopped at the crowded garden on Saturday,

looking for any deaf patrons and found none!

— a Derrick Coleman update

Derrick Coleman, who has been out of football for

some time, is being given a tryout by the Las

Vegas Raiders. He was the third deaf player in

NFL history. We shall wait and see if the Raiders

will sign him to a free agent contract.

— safety is a priority, but what about the deaf

Everyone talks about safety (fire escapes, emergencies,

etc). Architects all talk about site evacuation

systems, but do they really take a deaf person in

consideration? An example; a deaf person may be

in the rest room when an emergency alerting system

goes off. Not all rest rooms have alerts. It

was a big point DeafDigest editor brought up when

a safety expert gave a lecture at a workshop – he

just has never thought of the deaf at all!

