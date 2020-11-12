2020/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2020

— difference between certified interpreter and qualified interpreter

What is the difference between a certified interpreter

and a qualified interpreter? Certified means RID

approval of their interpreting skills. Qualified means

very capable but not RID-certified. Does it mean

a certified interpreter is better than a qualified

interpreter? No. There are many great interpreters

that, for reasons of their own, do not seek

certification from RID. If the interpreter is

bad, then he probably is not RID certified, much

less being a qualified interpreter. Confusing?

Yes.

— Deafness may be the reason for some games not great

Game developers are always looking for ways to make

their video games more dazzling and more sensational.

This may stop – especially with these 3D audio

games. They are aware that deaf gamers may be at

a disadvantage trying to play 3D games which depend

on sound and may be difficult to caption. As a

result, some game developers stay away from these

dazzling games! No one wants ADA lawsuits hanging

over their heads.

— interpreter’s angry comment

An interpreter plays competitive softball.

His teammates mocked him for working as an

interpreter. The angry interpreter told them

that it was deaf baseball players of years

way back that helped develop baseball signals

being used by umpires and understood by these

anti-deaf hearing softball players!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/