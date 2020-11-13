2020/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2020

— refrigerator installer mostly speaks Spanish

DeafDigest editor had a delivery of a new

refrigerator in his residence today. The installer

crew struggled with English and wore facemasks.

How did communication go beautifully? One of

the installers was able to use easily understandable

gestures to make communications go smoothly.

It is unfortunate that most hearing people cannot

gesture well, but that one installer did!

— sad news; nation’s #1 deaf restaurant closes up

Mozzeria (in San Francisco) has closed up, citing

Covid 19 that hurt the business. It is not to be

confused with Mozzeria (in Washington, DC) as

both restaurants are operated by different

management groups. San Francisco’s Mozzeria has

had a great run, surpassing the 5-year benchmark

where 80 percent of new restaurants fail within

that time span. A deaf food critic said Mozzeria’s

dishes were one of the best.

— eight different ways to accommodate the deaf

Many employers scream they just cannot accommodate

the deaf, thus inviting themselves into unwanted

ADA lawsuits. According to an agency that

advocates hiring the deaf, there are eight different

ways to accommodate the deaf. These are – apps,

captions, text to speech, speech to text,

interpreters, texts, and to be so old fashioned

but so effective – note pads and whiteboards,

(or even blackboards)! What is our ninth

and tenth accommodation – very possibly many more

others that we’ve overlooked!

