2020/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 16, 2020

— NOAA’s Deaf Slogan

The NOAA, which oversees the weather, has come

up with a Deaf Slogan. It says:

See a flash, dash inside

In other words, if one sees something flash in

the sky, just run indoors.

— the Dummy Hoy code

A baseball historian said the umpires used the

Dummy Hoy code – meaning hand signals that are

still used in baseball (and softball). The

historian said:

It worked so well, that umpires adopted the system

permanently

This Dummy Hoy code phrase is no longer used.

— Alien Sign Language

Alien Sign Language? It is not a joke according

to space scientist Douglas Vakoch, not deaf.

He is sending messages into space, hoping to

reach aliens – by some different languages,

including sign language. ASL? Or international

sign language? Don’t know.

