2020/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 16, 2020
— NOAA’s Deaf Slogan
The NOAA, which oversees the weather, has come
up with a Deaf Slogan. It says:
See a flash, dash inside
In other words, if one sees something flash in
the sky, just run indoors.
— the Dummy Hoy code
A baseball historian said the umpires used the
Dummy Hoy code – meaning hand signals that are
still used in baseball (and softball). The
historian said:
It worked so well, that umpires adopted the system
permanently
This Dummy Hoy code phrase is no longer used.
— Alien Sign Language
Alien Sign Language? It is not a joke according
to space scientist Douglas Vakoch, not deaf.
He is sending messages into space, hoping to
reach aliens – by some different languages,
including sign language. ASL? Or international
sign language? Don’t know.
