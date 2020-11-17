2020/11/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 17, 2020

— conversation books

Centuries ago, some deaf people used conversation

books to communicate with the hearing. What is the

difference between conversation books and notebooks?

Same thing, just that years ago people called it

conversation books, not notebooks!

— advocate’s fact or falsehood

An advocate (not in USA) said that lack of

sign language recognition in his nation

is the reason why many deaf people are

unemployed. DeafDigest says this comment

is a falsehood. Hearing employers do not

hire the deaf, not because of lack of

sign language recognition, but because

they are afraid to communicate with

the deaf.

— deaf helping the hearing

Normally deaf groups help the deaf, but

this deaf group – Deaf Ladies of Pleasanton

(California) has been formed with a purpose

– to help the hearing. To be more specific,

helping the local firefighters. This group

was profiled in a newspaper story.

