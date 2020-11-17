2020/11/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 17, 2020
— conversation books
Centuries ago, some deaf people used conversation
books to communicate with the hearing. What is the
difference between conversation books and notebooks?
Same thing, just that years ago people called it
conversation books, not notebooks!
— advocate’s fact or falsehood
An advocate (not in USA) said that lack of
sign language recognition in his nation
is the reason why many deaf people are
unemployed. DeafDigest says this comment
is a falsehood. Hearing employers do not
hire the deaf, not because of lack of
sign language recognition, but because
they are afraid to communicate with
the deaf.
— deaf helping the hearing
Normally deaf groups help the deaf, but
this deaf group – Deaf Ladies of Pleasanton
(California) has been formed with a purpose
– to help the hearing. To be more specific,
helping the local firefighters. This group
was profiled in a newspaper story.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/15/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/