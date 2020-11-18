2020/11/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 18, 2020

— from deaf work environment to hearing work environment

A deaf person said deaf work environment is much different

from hearing work environment. In a deaf work environment,

it is easy to take for granted – interpreters, captions,

devices, person to person communications, etc. Not always

that so in a hearing work environment. What this means

is that the deaf person must advocate for himself on

his needs!

— reality TV’s first deaf contestant remembers something

Christy Smith became reality TV’s first deaf contestant

when she competed on the Survivor program in 2003.

During the daytime she was able to figure things out

by lipreading, but when it was dark, the contestants

would not make things easier for her; shutting her

out during private conversations!

— SFVSC vs RIT

The stakes were pretty much high in 1966 when

Congress proposed a new technical university

for the deaf. Several colleges competed for

this honor; the top two contenders were

RIT and SFVSC. RIT won and established the

NTID. SFVSC? It was San Fernando Valley

State College, which changed its name to

CSUN. While disappointed, CSUN moved on and

has grown to become the nation’s third

leading university serving the deaf, after

Gallaudet and RIT.

