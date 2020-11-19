2020/11/19

— lies told by drive-in employee

An employee at a fast food drive-in refused to

serve a deaf customer, saying he had to order

through the voice kiosk. He posted this incident

on the facebook, and the company apologized

to him. The employee said he was too busy

to read the order written on a piece of paper.

Too busy to read the order which read as

cheeseburger with fries and coke! The employee

said the deaf driver was blocking traffic

behind him. Actually it was just one car

behind the deaf driver!

— Twitter finally realizing they discriminate against deaf

Twitter has come up with disappearing tweets, voice-only

chats, voice-only tweets. After realizing how discriminatory

their innovations have become, they’re putting a temporary

stop, trying to find ways to satisfy the deaf.

— a confusing story

A newspaper story, in part, said:

Recent Deaf and is fluent in American Sign Language

It is puzzling and confusing. People who became

recently deaf normally struggle with the learning

of signs for quite some time. Some eventually

become fluent; some struggle with it for life.

And the word – recent – is also vague. Recent

as if it happened few days ago, or last year

or few years ago?

