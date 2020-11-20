2020/11/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 20, 2020

— a choice by a hungry deaf driver

All drivers get hungry, and many of them go through

drive-thru to pick up quick, fast food. For a deaf

driver, it is a big choice. Risk humiliation by

drive-thru window person that refuses to serve

them – or – to look for an open parking

spot and to walk into the fast food restaurant

to place an order. Either choice is a hassle!

— highly qualified, MBA marketers that do not know the deaf

Many universities offer MBA programs for hearing people

that want to succeed in the business world. Almost all

of these programs do not explain how to deal with deaf

customers. There are some deaf people that have money

to spend – yet are being ignored when they want to

shop for something!

— remembering Mozzeria

A story today felt bad that Mozzeria (San Francisco)

has closed up. It was mentioned in DeafDigest last

week. In a story that came up today, it was learned

that the deaf owners practiced making pizzas for two

years until it became perfect. Also that they

traveled to Italy to learn how the perfect pizzas

are being made. Plus before the restaurant was

opened, a deaf electrician, deaf wood refinishers

and a deaf woodworker and deaf artists were all

hired to get things ready before the opening

nine years ago.

