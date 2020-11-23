2020/11/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 23, 2020
— first time ever deaf contestant
Abigail Heringer, who is deaf, will appear on
The Bachelor TV program. A resident of Portland,
OR, she is employed by an ad agency.
— a reason for shortage of see-through masks
There is a serious shortage of see-through masks,
which would have benefitted the deaf. Reason is
lack of factory workers with these needle-and-thread
skills!
— Deaf Turkey at Jennie-O Turkey Store
Many people need help and advice in preparing
turkeys for Thanksgiving. The Jennie-O Turkey Store
has a hotline (1-800-TURKEYS) for those that
need help. Deaf Turkey? Yes, Hadassah Patterson,
who is deaf, is a chef and knows sign language.
Deaf people can contact her for help – but an
appointment must be set up in advance. What is
the procedure to set up this sign language
appointment? Do not know since the announcement
wasn’t too clear about it.
