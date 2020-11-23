2020/11/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 23, 2020

— first time ever deaf contestant

Abigail Heringer, who is deaf, will appear on

The Bachelor TV program. A resident of Portland,

OR, she is employed by an ad agency.

— a reason for shortage of see-through masks

There is a serious shortage of see-through masks,

which would have benefitted the deaf. Reason is

lack of factory workers with these needle-and-thread

skills!

— Deaf Turkey at Jennie-O Turkey Store

Many people need help and advice in preparing

turkeys for Thanksgiving. The Jennie-O Turkey Store

has a hotline (1-800-TURKEYS) for those that

need help. Deaf Turkey? Yes, Hadassah Patterson,

who is deaf, is a chef and knows sign language.

Deaf people can contact her for help – but an

appointment must be set up in advance. What is

the procedure to set up this sign language

appointment? Do not know since the announcement

wasn’t too clear about it.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/22/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/