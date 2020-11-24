2020/11/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 24, 2020

— hearing people badly need video call captions

It is not just the deaf that badly need video

call captions. It is also the hearing – for

the reason that audio may be bad or audio-only

headphones are not available or that the videos

are made in a noisy environment. So, video captions

is a win-win for both the deaf and the hearing!

— Yes, we have ADA but there is a problem

Covid-19 has forced applicants to apply for

jobs on-line. A deaf applicant said she has

to put down the word – deaf – on all on-line

applications so that voice-only interviews

cannot be conducted. As a result, she has not

received a single phone call. How will

ADA attorneys deal with it – another series

of lawsuits!

— Deaf Ear in Wisconsin

There is a store in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, called

the Deaf Ear. Deafness? No, this store sells

musical records (VHS tapes to vinyl records

and others). Why the Deaf Ear? Is it because

loud music may make music-lovers deaf?

