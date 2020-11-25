2020/11/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 25, 2020

— state requires police officers to pass exam about the deaf

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requires all

police officers to take and pass an exam about the

deaf. If they do not pass, they cannot get peace

officer license!

— deaf engineer oversees manufacturing of a military ship

Tony Madalena, who is deaf, is the director of operations

of a ship building factory which is manufacturing a

secret military ship. His job is to see that the

manufacturing steps are going smoothly on a day to

day basis. He was profiled today in a big story.

— Mozzeria is not dead

Mozzeria is not dead even though its San Franciso

restaurant closed up, as mentioned a couple of

times in DeafDigest. There is a Mozzeria food

truck that sells exactly the same types of pizza

that the restaurant used to serve. Operating

a brick and mortar restaurant is completely

different from operating a food truck – worrying

about parking spots, worrying about the health

of the engine, worrying about the weather,

worrying about the traffic gridlock, etc, etc.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/22/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/