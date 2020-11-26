2020/11/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 26, 2020

— tall stage tables (lecterns) maybe not deaf friendly

According to New Horzions (the magazine published

by Deaf Seniors of America) deaf ASL speakers

using lecterns (tall stage tables) may not be

deaf-friendly. These lecterns may prevent

deaf in audience from seeing clearly these

ASL signs. Board member Renwick Dayton came

up with a solution, using his carpentry skills

to make new lecterns much more deaf friendly.

Thank you, Dayton!

— Minneapolis tells cops to be “aware”

Minneapolis has allowed cops to enter a house

without knocking on the door if they suspect

criminals trying to hide themselves. What

about deaf occupants of a house that the cops

are trying to enter? The city says that

the police should be “mindful” that the occupants

may be deaf and cannot hear the knocks. Scary?

Very much so. Cops may not realize deaf homes

may have door flashing buttons and may overlook

it or older dogs that may not respond to knocks!

— CI abuse or not a CI abuse

Is it CI abuse if a deaf child is forced to use this

device even if the processor causes pain? This is

what a newspaper story today said!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/22/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/