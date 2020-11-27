2020/11/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 27, 2020

— Bad TV sitcom script; deaf-hearing date

According to a bad “The Big Bang Theory” script,

Raj, who knew no sign language, asked out a

deaf woman on a date. In hopes of making

communications easier, he asked a third person

to come on the date as the “interpreter” despite

not really knowing sign language at all. Raj

could have simply brought with him a notepad

and a pen to communicate with the deaf date.

— people start to notice something missing

Nowadays, people, both deaf and hearing, are

noticing something – that they had not noticed

in the past – a missing interpreter, especially

during Covid-19 press conferences. Possibly

the past missing White House interpreter started

people to notice this thing! Yes, the White

House finally had an interpreter at its

latest conference.

— a wedding forced to be postponed

An interpreter planned to get married one

day. That wedding was postponed – because

of a last minute interpreting assignment.

It was her second postponement for that

same reason. Fortunately she finally

got married later on, on her third

and successful attempt.

