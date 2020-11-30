2020/11/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 30, 2020

— eugenics illegal but will not pay victims

Today Japan said their old eugenics protection

law was unconstitutional, but would not pay

the victims. These deaf married couples could

not have children because of that old law,

and they have been very bitter about it.

— longest-serving deaf TV actress

We have great deaf actresses – Marlee Matlin,

Shoshannah Stern, Phyllis Frelich, Lauren

Ridloff, etc. But there was one great deaf

actress that served 30 years on a TV program.

Actresses normally don’t serve that so many

years but that that one did – and it was Linda

Bove, with PBS’ Sesame Street program!

DeafWest? She co-founded DeafWest with her

husband, actor Ed Waterstreet. DeafWest

continues as nation’s #1 deaf theatrical

group.

— almost by 2-3 inches instead of 2-3 feet

A deaf jogger was complaining that cyclists

would blow their horn or scream “get out of

the way” that he could not hear, and was

lucky when these cyclists whiz by him just by

2 or 3 inches. Do these cyclists realize that

if the jogger does not respond, he may possibly

be deaf! In almost all cases, no.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/29/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/