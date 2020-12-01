2020/12/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 1, 2020

— The unfriendly convenience store

What happens if a hearing customer enters

a convenience store (such as 7-11) and

finds it unfriendly because of heavy noise

inside? Would he try to communicate with

gestures or with notes or by finger-pointing?

A deaf group is sponsoring this special

workshop to demonstrate to the hearing

that they would face these same barriers

as much as the deaf would in these

deaf-unfriendly conditions!

— Deaf actress in a Disney+ streaming TV series

The Mandalorian is an American space Western streaming

television series shown on Disney+. One of the characters

is the Frog Lady. This role is played by Misty Rosas.

She is deaf – but functions as a hearing person and

does not use ASL. Cannot see her face because the

Frog Lady make-up covers it up!

— referees’ hand signals used in world’s #1 sport

Soccer is world’s #1 most popular sport. Referees use

hand signals during these soccer games. There was a

tweet posting saying that these hand signals were

invented by the deaf! Really? DeafDigest editor

does not believe it.

