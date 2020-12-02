2020/12/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 2, 2020

— first time Deaf Villain

Many movies and TV programs have Hearing

Villains. We hate these Villains. But

what about Deaf Villains? Keep in mind

these Villain acting roles could give

opportunities for deaf actors to be

cast in these movie & TV productions.

Well, it was learned that Russell Harvard,

himself a deaf actor, played this such

a Villain role in the Fargo series shown

on Netflix. First time Deaf Villain?

Possibly!

— weird newspaper story

A newspaper story said:

37 deaf patients cured

The story said a hospital successfully

performed operations on 37 deaf patients

and they can now hear and speak as well

as any other hearing people.

Really? A deaf person, deaf and non-speaking

before the operation, suddenly able to

hear and speak well, after the operation?????

It takes years of training, coaching and

re-learning, and not just overnight.

— different way for ASL Santas with ASL deaf

Normally children, with their wishes, would

sit on the laps of these Santa Clauses. The

same goes for Deaf Children with these Deaf

Santa Clauses. There is a twist – Drive-in

Deaf Children meeting up with their Deaf

Santas. It is taking place in Comstock

Park in Washington (state). Just hope

that Deaf Children, not sitting on laps,

will get their wishes on Christmas Day.

