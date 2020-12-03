2020/12/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 3, 2020

— job interviewer tries to accommodate but doesn’t

It is often that a deaf person, showing up for

a job interview, requests an interpreter. The

interviewer refuses the request but thinks that

notes written back and forth would comply with

the ADA guidelines. Is the interviewer compliant

or violating the ADA? This is why we have many

attorneys that specialize in disability laws.

— deaf woman goes up in the air, doing tricks

Katia Schwartz, who is deaf, is a professional

trapeze performer. She is always doing these

impossible acrobatic tricks while up there

in the air. DeafDigest wonders if she is the

only deaf acrobat in the world or if there are

others.

— born deaf during space travel

An Interstellar flight means crew members would have

been born during this endless space trip. And since

some of them may possibly be born deaf, they need

to use sign language to communicate – and so,

the Interstellar Sign Language! This is what some

Space Futurists are saying.

