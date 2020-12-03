2020/12/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 3, 2020
— job interviewer tries to accommodate but doesn’t
It is often that a deaf person, showing up for
a job interview, requests an interpreter. The
interviewer refuses the request but thinks that
notes written back and forth would comply with
the ADA guidelines. Is the interviewer compliant
or violating the ADA? This is why we have many
attorneys that specialize in disability laws.
— deaf woman goes up in the air, doing tricks
Katia Schwartz, who is deaf, is a professional
trapeze performer. She is always doing these
impossible acrobatic tricks while up there
in the air. DeafDigest wonders if she is the
only deaf acrobat in the world or if there are
others.
— born deaf during space travel
An Interstellar flight means crew members would have
been born during this endless space trip. And since
some of them may possibly be born deaf, they need
to use sign language to communicate – and so,
the Interstellar Sign Language! This is what some
Space Futurists are saying.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/29/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/