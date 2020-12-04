2020/12/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 4, 2020

— saying that deafness is common

In a newspaper story, a veterinarian said:

Deafness is common in dogs and cats. Some are born

deaf, while others develop hearing loss as they

get older. DeafDigest editor has had dogs for

decades; only one dog he had was deaf – due to

old age!

— open captioned and no one complained

Many hearing people in the movie audience

will complain that open captions were forced

on them. This is the basic reason why movie

houses oppose open captions. Anyway the

“hot” movie – Sound of Metal, was open

captioned and everyone, even these

anti-open captioned people, applauded

it because of the theme involving a

musician who became deaf! Fair not fair

to the deaf? A boring movie will not be

open captioned; a hot movie may be

open captioned!

— a degree from Rutgers leads to a business involving dogs

Kyle Morse, who is deaf, graduated from

Rutgers University, and found employment

in positions that did not satisfy him.

He then established a dog walking business

that not just only walked dogs but babysat

these dogs, plus exercising, boarding

and even non-dog stuff such as watering

plants, picking up mail, house sitting, etc.

About 25 people work for him, and his

territory involves four New Jersey counties!

