2020/12/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 7, 2020

— part of hearing being returned

There was a story of Leland Melvin, an astronaut

with a hearing loss. It said that he could not

qualify as an astronaut because of his hearing

loss – yet the story said his hearing returned,

but not all of it! Real story or fishy story?

— Oral training classes explained differently

Many deaf people attended oral school classes,

including this DeafDigest editor. A story said

a deaf person attended “special pronunciation

classes.” What is that supposed to mean?

— light switch deafness

A light switch means room is bright or a room is

dark depending on the switch on the wall.

Deafness as an electrical switch? Well, there

was a story of a comic book character, over

many years being deaf or being hearing depending

on the cartoon artist. Does it mean deafness up

and off as in an electrical switch?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/29/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/