— part of hearing being returned
There was a story of Leland Melvin, an astronaut
with a hearing loss. It said that he could not
qualify as an astronaut because of his hearing
loss – yet the story said his hearing returned,
but not all of it! Real story or fishy story?
— Oral training classes explained differently
Many deaf people attended oral school classes,
including this DeafDigest editor. A story said
a deaf person attended “special pronunciation
classes.” What is that supposed to mean?
— light switch deafness
A light switch means room is bright or a room is
dark depending on the switch on the wall.
Deafness as an electrical switch? Well, there
was a story of a comic book character, over
many years being deaf or being hearing depending
on the cartoon artist. Does it mean deafness up
and off as in an electrical switch?
