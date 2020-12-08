2020/12/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 8, 2020
— special tag at seven American airports
Hidden Disabilities Sunflower has come up with
a special tag to inform airport officials at
seven American airports to inform them of
their deafness, in a discreet way. This would
help avoid unpleasant issues at the check-in
gate. This tag is optional and not required
as it is a personal matter. Why not all
airports, instead of just seven. Perhaps
in due time, it may involve all airports.
— Dictionary group to review the word “deaf” or “Deaf”
The Oxford University Press, which publishes a group of
dictionaries, said they will review how is or what is
the definition of the word “deaf” (or even of “Deaf”).
Never ends – these deaf vs Deaf debates.
— a big ADA trend
A Law Journal ran an article that said ADA is going
through a trend, be it for good or for bad. It said
ADA was shifting from ramps, curbs, elevators,
interpreters, captions to COVID-19 issues, especially
with face masks!
