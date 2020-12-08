2020/12/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 8, 2020

— special tag at seven American airports

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower has come up with

a special tag to inform airport officials at

seven American airports to inform them of

their deafness, in a discreet way. This would

help avoid unpleasant issues at the check-in

gate. This tag is optional and not required

as it is a personal matter. Why not all

airports, instead of just seven. Perhaps

in due time, it may involve all airports.

— Dictionary group to review the word “deaf” or “Deaf”

The Oxford University Press, which publishes a group of

dictionaries, said they will review how is or what is

the definition of the word “deaf” (or even of “Deaf”).

Never ends – these deaf vs Deaf debates.

— a big ADA trend

A Law Journal ran an article that said ADA is going

through a trend, be it for good or for bad. It said

ADA was shifting from ramps, curbs, elevators,

interpreters, captions to COVID-19 issues, especially

with face masks!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/06/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/