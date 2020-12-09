2020/12/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 9, 2020

— deafness as a way of life

A newspaper headline screamed:

Deafness isn’t a disability, it’s a world

This being said, deafness is a way of life.

— Deaf Antique piece breaks auction record

Sold for $275,000 which broke a new auction

sales record was a sand bottle done by

Andrew Clemens. He placed layers of different

rainbow sand colors into a seven-inch tall

glass bottle in 1885. A collector purchased

it a while ago and just placed it for sale

for $275,000. It was highly valued because

it remained intact as is upon completion in

1885. Clemens was deaf and graduated from

Iowa School for the Deaf.

— Zoom or something else

Many deaf people use the Zoom for classroom

use or for organizational meetings. Is Zoom

the best? There is a competitor – Webex,

which just announced a better closed

captioning system. How much better is it –

Zoom or Webex?

