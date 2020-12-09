2020/12/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 9, 2020
— deafness as a way of life
A newspaper headline screamed:
Deafness isn’t a disability, it’s a world
This being said, deafness is a way of life.
— Deaf Antique piece breaks auction record
Sold for $275,000 which broke a new auction
sales record was a sand bottle done by
Andrew Clemens. He placed layers of different
rainbow sand colors into a seven-inch tall
glass bottle in 1885. A collector purchased
it a while ago and just placed it for sale
for $275,000. It was highly valued because
it remained intact as is upon completion in
1885. Clemens was deaf and graduated from
Iowa School for the Deaf.
— Zoom or something else
Many deaf people use the Zoom for classroom
use or for organizational meetings. Is Zoom
the best? There is a competitor – Webex,
which just announced a better closed
captioning system. How much better is it –
Zoom or Webex?
