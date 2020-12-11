2020/12/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 11, 2020

— preferring to be called Dummy

There was a newspaper story about Dummy

Hoy. It said he preferred to be called

Dummy instead of William or Bill or even

Billy. There was no such a thing as

Political Correctness in these days!

Different eras carry different attitudes.

— must hear to comment on dangerous intersections

University of Minnesota is paying hearing volunteers

to fill out a survey regarding “knowledge and

perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway

designs.” What about deaf volunteers? The

university is basically saying to forget it.

Discrimination? Yes. ADA violation? Just ask

these disability rights attorneys. Keep in

mind Deaf Eyes is just as good as Hearing Ears!

— deaf patient in one room; interpreter in other room

A deaf patient put in one room; an interpreter is

put in another room. Why? A department of health

spokesperson said:

For safety, we are not able to have the interpreters

in the same room with the doctor

Will the appointment be cancelled if the video has

problems (bad battery; bad video, etc)?

Not a joke. It happened to DeafDigest editor, just

that the hospital was in DC and interpreter in Texas.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/06/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/