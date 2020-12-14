2020/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2020
— Alexa improvement not enough for deaf
Alexa said it has improved its “talking”
device to slow down for the benefit
of its hard of hearing users. Yet, where
is the Alexa digital read out captions
to benefit the deaf?
— loud voice or loud hands
Hard of hearing people, CI users and hearing aid
users often tell hearing people to speak up just
a bit louder. Said a deaf activist:
My hands are loud enough
He is correct!
— employers are much more careful these days
Employers are afraid of ADA lawsuits and so, they
are much more careful. Careful about hiring the
deaf? Unfortunately, no! They are more careful
about not mentioning the dangerous word – deaf
and also more careful with “excuses” not to hire
the deaf. This “careful” attitude is disappointing.
