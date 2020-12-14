2020/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2020

— Alexa improvement not enough for deaf

Alexa said it has improved its “talking”

device to slow down for the benefit

of its hard of hearing users. Yet, where

is the Alexa digital read out captions

to benefit the deaf?

— loud voice or loud hands

Hard of hearing people, CI users and hearing aid

users often tell hearing people to speak up just

a bit louder. Said a deaf activist:

My hands are loud enough

He is correct!

— employers are much more careful these days

Employers are afraid of ADA lawsuits and so, they

are much more careful. Careful about hiring the

deaf? Unfortunately, no! They are more careful

about not mentioning the dangerous word – deaf

and also more careful with “excuses” not to hire

the deaf. This “careful” attitude is disappointing.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/13/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/