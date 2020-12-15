2020/12/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 15, 2020
— Action-Adventure Game deaf consultant
There are some deaf people hired as consultants
in deaf movies in Hollywood and deaf Broadway
plays. What aboutAction-Adventure Game deaf
consultants? There is one – Morgan Baker.
Is he a hearing person consulting on deaf
accessibility needs or a deaf person
doing the same kind of consulting?
A google search indicated that he is deaf.
— the mask and the hearing check-out cashiers
A hearing check-out cashier at a supermarket
said that she would normally smile at her
customers. The mask prevents that. As a result,
she says something pleasant such as “good
morning” or “do have a great day” and so on.
She also said that with deaf customers, this
courtesy is impossible unless she removes
her mask which is what her store does not
allow.
— CI and now captions, USA vs Australia
Are Americans losing out on the CI business
and now the captions to our friends, the
Australians? This big island nation has
captured the international CI market –
and now this announcement today – that
Caption IT and CaptionAccess, both of
them American captioning rivals,
have been sold to an Australian
captioning company. Is it bad news
for USA? Or is it a concern for us?
Maybe a concern if deaf employees
lose their jobs. Hope it never happens.
