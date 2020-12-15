2020/12/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 15, 2020

— Action-Adventure Game deaf consultant

There are some deaf people hired as consultants

in deaf movies in Hollywood and deaf Broadway

plays. What aboutAction-Adventure Game deaf

consultants? There is one – Morgan Baker.

Is he a hearing person consulting on deaf

accessibility needs or a deaf person

doing the same kind of consulting?

A google search indicated that he is deaf.

— the mask and the hearing check-out cashiers

A hearing check-out cashier at a supermarket

said that she would normally smile at her

customers. The mask prevents that. As a result,

she says something pleasant such as “good

morning” or “do have a great day” and so on.

She also said that with deaf customers, this

courtesy is impossible unless she removes

her mask which is what her store does not

allow.

— CI and now captions, USA vs Australia

Are Americans losing out on the CI business

and now the captions to our friends, the

Australians? This big island nation has

captured the international CI market –

and now this announcement today – that

Caption IT and CaptionAccess, both of

them American captioning rivals,

have been sold to an Australian

captioning company. Is it bad news

for USA? Or is it a concern for us?

Maybe a concern if deaf employees

lose their jobs. Hope it never happens.

