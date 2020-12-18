2020/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2020
— Hollywood employs nearly 930,000 people
Hollywood employs nearly 930,000 people. How
many of these people are deaf? Maybe just
100 or 150 people. What this means is that
Hollywood casts too few deaf actors
and hires too few deaf non-actors!
— attorney described as too old and too deaf
A newspaper insulted an attorney, saying he was
too old and too deaf to represent clients.
As a result, this deaf attorney has filed a
defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.
— one of the best Best TV Documentary series of 2020
Deaf U by Netflix has been praised by TV critics
as one of Year 2020’s best TV Documentary series.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/13/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/