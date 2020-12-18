2020/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2020

— Hollywood employs nearly 930,000 people

Hollywood employs nearly 930,000 people. How

many of these people are deaf? Maybe just

100 or 150 people. What this means is that

Hollywood casts too few deaf actors

and hires too few deaf non-actors!

— attorney described as too old and too deaf

A newspaper insulted an attorney, saying he was

too old and too deaf to represent clients.

As a result, this deaf attorney has filed a

defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

— one of the best Best TV Documentary series of 2020

Deaf U by Netflix has been praised by TV critics

as one of Year 2020’s best TV Documentary series.

