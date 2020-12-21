2020/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2020
— using gestures or using sign language
A linguist observed a deaf man chatting with
a hearing man, but could not determine if it
was gestures that both made it up throughout
the conversation or if it was sign language!
This is the reason why the linguist is working
on his doctorate on deaf-hearing communications.
— social media people do not ask the deaf
People that work in social media do not ask the
deaf for their advice and input. A perfect example
is Twitter in audio. Did these Twitter people ask
the deaf if audio is a good idea or not?
— a choice: deaf school or mainstreamed program
Many deaf students prefer deaf school; many other
deaf students also prefer mainstreamed program.
The TV program “I Hate Suzie” showed a scene
where a student was asked for his choice –
a deaf school or a mainstreamed program. His
choice was simple – both!
