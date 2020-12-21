2020/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2020

— using gestures or using sign language

A linguist observed a deaf man chatting with

a hearing man, but could not determine if it

was gestures that both made it up throughout

the conversation or if it was sign language!

This is the reason why the linguist is working

on his doctorate on deaf-hearing communications.

— social media people do not ask the deaf

People that work in social media do not ask the

deaf for their advice and input. A perfect example

is Twitter in audio. Did these Twitter people ask

the deaf if audio is a good idea or not?

— a choice: deaf school or mainstreamed program

Many deaf students prefer deaf school; many other

deaf students also prefer mainstreamed program.

The TV program “I Hate Suzie” showed a scene

where a student was asked for his choice –

a deaf school or a mainstreamed program. His

choice was simple – both!

