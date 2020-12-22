2020/12/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 22, 2020

— a worried hearing author

Will Dean is a worried author. He is currently

writing a series about a deaf detective solving

crimes. Dean is not deaf and he has never had any

experience, nor exposure with the deaf and of the

Deaf Culture. He is worried that deaf critics

may criticize him for writing about the deaf

especially when he knows nothing about the deaf!

So different from Hollywod when hearing actors

are cast in fake-deaf roles and that these producers

do not worry about Deaf Community criticisms!

— to feel sorry for a deaf person

Many hearing people feel sorry for the deaf person

because of their deafness. They think deaf people

are “defective.” Well, we have so many successful

Deaf Stories that these hearing people have never

been made aware of. Did we fail in one thing –

to educate these hearing people that we have

had deaf NFL players, deaf elected public officials,

deaf judges, deaf corporate CEO’s, deaf major

league baseball players, deaf presidents of hearing

universities, deaf real estate tycoons – and so on?

If hearing people know nothing about it, then did we

fail to educate them?

— Zoom vs ADA

Already there are ADA lawsuits about Zoom trying

to charge money for Video Conference Closed Captions!

ADA violation or not ADA violation? Just leave these

to attorneys, judges and juries to sort it all out.

