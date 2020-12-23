2020/12/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 23, 2020

— to make deaf guests happy during Holiday Season

What makes a deaf guest happy during the Holiday

Season? Just turning on the captions on the TV

set at the home of the guest! Yes, Covid-19

issues may make such indoor gatherings impossible!

— a comment by a hearing father of a deaf son

A hearing father said his deaf son was not

permitted to learn sign language (until he

got older) because of these oral education

rules. The truth is that if the deaf son

wanted to learn sign language then he will

(behind the backs of his teachers and his

parents)! This is what DeafDigest editor

did while growing up.

— importance of back up interpreters

Professional interpreters back up each other

at important conferences – switching around

in 15-20 minute intervals. This is not the

only reason for the value of back ups. A

deaf mother brought her hearing daughter

(not an interpreter but fluent in ASL) as

a back up – in case the scheduled interpreter

did not show up for a medical assignment.

