2020/12/24

— deafness and politics

A deaf man, fed up with USA and now living

in Europe said, in a newspaper interview,

that deafness is full of politics! Well,

CI vs hearing aid; hearing aid vs no hearing

aid; oral vs ASL; deaf school vs mainstream

and so on. But keep in mind, hearing world

is also politics!

— Ridloff said casting is diverse

Actress Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf, has

landed a few prize roles, so far in her

career. She said, in a newspaper interview,

that the acting cast is diverse – people of

color, women, men, and others.

One thing she said is interesting – was that

she is the only “disabled” actor in the cast.

Hallmark has begun to feature hearing wheelchair

actors in some movies! What about the deaf?

— very ugly case in California

Alice Stebbins, not deaf, was assigned to locate

the “missing” $200 million dollars in the

state deaf relay/deaf services fund. As a result

of her hard work, she was fired! The Commissioners

with the California Public Utilities Commission

said that she was guilty of wrong doing. She said

the state is trying to cover it all up. It is

ugly – and just – stay tuned.

