2020/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2020

— upcoming Super Bowl, deaf-friendly or not-deaf friendly

It is quite a bit early for Super Bowl talk since the

NFL playoffs have not yet started – but what is in

it for us with the Super Bowl? Friendly or not friendly?

ASL signer of National Anthem shown on screen or

pushed out. Captions not showing up on Super Bowl

commercials and so on. Just wait and see.\

— interpreters being popular

A newspaper headline said that an interpreter,

working a news conference, was said to

be popular among the deaf in the audience.

What is popularity? An interpreter, possibly

a Coda, being well known in the deaf community?

Or is it an interpreter, a non-Coda, who signs

so smoothly, making it so easy for non-ASL deaf

to understand what is being said by the speaker.

— nation’s most controversial politician has a deaf brother

Do read the newspapers and you will find AOC (Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez) always in the front page news. What it

was just learned was that she has a deaf brother – Gabriel

Ocasio-Cortez. He became deaf as a teenager, and as a

result, has become a strong advocate for the deaf in

New York City. The only other top rank politician

with a deaf brother was Tom Harkin, the father of ADA.

Any others? DeafDigest does not know of any others.

