2020/12/25

— upcoming Super Bowl, deaf-friendly or not-deaf friendly
It is quite a bit early for Super Bowl talk since the
NFL playoffs have not yet started – but what is in
it for us with the Super Bowl? Friendly or not friendly?
ASL signer of National Anthem shown on screen or
pushed out. Captions not showing up on Super Bowl
commercials and so on. Just wait and see.\
— interpreters being popular
A newspaper headline said that an interpreter,
working a news conference, was said to
be popular among the deaf in the audience.
What is popularity? An interpreter, possibly
a Coda, being well known in the deaf community?
Or is it an interpreter, a non-Coda, who signs
so smoothly, making it so easy for non-ASL deaf
to understand what is being said by the speaker.
— nation’s most controversial politician has a deaf brother
Do read the newspapers and you will find AOC (Alexandria
Ocasio-Cortez) always in the front page news. What it
was just learned was that she has a deaf brother – Gabriel
Ocasio-Cortez. He became deaf as a teenager, and as a
result, has become a strong advocate for the deaf in
New York City. The only other top rank politician
with a deaf brother was Tom Harkin, the father of ADA.
Any others? DeafDigest does not know of any others.
