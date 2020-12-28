2020/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 28, 2020
— story of a deaf farmer makes it to state’s top farming stories
Some months back DeafDigest ran a piece on deaf farmer
Matt Fry and his deaf wife with two hearing children
successfully operating a grain and cattle farm in Ohio.
This newspaper story made it to the Top 10 agricultural
stories in Ohio for the year 2020.
— “sign language” movie was huge box office flop
A “sign language” movie had an $18 million budget
but only made $2 million, and was branded as a
major flop. It was “The Clan of the Cave Bear”
that was shown in 1986, as a prehistoric theme.
Communication between the characters was by
sign language among these fake-deaf actors.
DeafDigest hopes the next sign language
movie performed by deaf actors will be
a huge financial success.
— child Coda loved doing family interpreting
A newspaper story focused on a Coda, now owning
her interpreting business. She said:
I was the family interpreter for my deaf parents
and my deaf sister. I loved it; felt very blessed
to do the interpreting. But later on while
growing up, I had to take speech therapy because
all I knew was sign language!
Not every Coda feels the same. Some embrace
living in a deaf family; some don’t.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/27/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/