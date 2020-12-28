2020/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 28, 2020

— story of a deaf farmer makes it to state’s top farming stories

Some months back DeafDigest ran a piece on deaf farmer

Matt Fry and his deaf wife with two hearing children

successfully operating a grain and cattle farm in Ohio.

This newspaper story made it to the Top 10 agricultural

stories in Ohio for the year 2020.

— “sign language” movie was huge box office flop

A “sign language” movie had an $18 million budget

but only made $2 million, and was branded as a

major flop. It was “The Clan of the Cave Bear”

that was shown in 1986, as a prehistoric theme.

Communication between the characters was by

sign language among these fake-deaf actors.

DeafDigest hopes the next sign language

movie performed by deaf actors will be

a huge financial success.

— child Coda loved doing family interpreting

A newspaper story focused on a Coda, now owning

her interpreting business. She said:

I was the family interpreter for my deaf parents

and my deaf sister. I loved it; felt very blessed

to do the interpreting. But later on while

growing up, I had to take speech therapy because

all I knew was sign language!

Not every Coda feels the same. Some embrace

living in a deaf family; some don’t.

