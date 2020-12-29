2020/12/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 29, 2020

— wearing a mask that says Deaf

Should deaf people wear masks that say Deaf?

This is a personal choice and it is best to

leave it at that. But in the case of one

deaf person, his life was saved during a shopping

mall shooting incident; hearing mall employees

saw the word Deaf and immediately pulled him

into safety. Does DeafDigest editor wear a

mask that says Deaf? No.

— from a viewpoint of a 911 dispatch center

A deaf person may use emergency 911 text to seek

assistance. What many people, including the

deaf, may not realize is that:

dispatchers work 12 hour shifts which gets exhausting

dispatchers may juggle between five calls at one time

dispatchers may also handle the radio

dispatchers may be busy doing paperwork between calls

a dispatch center may only have three dispatchers on duty

at any one time, and it can get overwhelming

dispatchers love their jobs, out of strong sense of service

— the eyes of a hard of hearing person

A hard of hearing person said he stares at

people’s faces – to lip read and to catch

facial expressions. And while he wears a

hearing aid, it does not always catch

every word and every sound. And the

mask wipes it all out!

