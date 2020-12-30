2020/12/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 30, 2020

— Beethoven’s reason for his world’s best music

Did Beethoven have a big reason for his world’s

best music? People still talk about Beethoven

even though he died in 1827, which is 194 years

ago. Music historians said Beethoven, over anger

of his deafness, wanted to use music to explain

it for that reason. Beethoven is one of the three

deaf people that historians remember over the

years – two others were Dummy Hoy and Helen Keller!

— our Super Deaf Heroes

Do we have Super Deaf Heroes?

The late George Johnston, who passed away in 2012,

was a professional deaf performer. One of his favorite

skits was performing as a Super Deaf Hero. He made

many of us laugh. And then John Maucere, the deaf

comedian, who played these Super Deafy roles. And

now this – the Eternals (hearing) is planning

to introduce our “first deaf superhero.” Funny

or not funny? DeafDigest wishes that all of our

deaf people have their own successful lives and

careers! This wish is our Super Deaf Hero.

— Best-kept secret that would help the deaf

Deaf people require captions 24/7 and when there

are no captions or if captions are bad, we get

upset, rightfully so. Anyway there was a

newspaper headline which said:

best-kept secret when it comes to a lucrative career choice

It was to explain to hearing people, seeking

jobs, that they should consider captioning as

their career choice (if they qualify). Yes, they

must attend captioning schools first! Again, if

they qualify after taking these captioning exams.

