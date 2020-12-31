2020/12/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 31, 2020

— people-related job or a non-people related job

A deaf man had a goal – to find a job working

with hearing people. The school counselor told

him deaf people cannot work at a people-related

job and must find a job that does not involve

working with people. A discriminatory advice?

Yes.

— two things interpreters hate

interpreting non-scripted speeches and

too many people in the audience shout

out too many questions at the same time!

— captions too fast or too slow

Captions are supposed to keep up with the

voice audio. Yet there are people that say

captions are too fast for them to read or

that captions are too slow (and fall behind)

while TV action goes on. This will always

be a debate that no one wins.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/27/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/