2021/01/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 1, 2021

The best Amazon employees are deaf!

Not a joke. The Amazon warehouses where employees

locate boxes to ship out to customers, are very

noisy – always boxes creating noises while being

moved around; forklifts going on back and forth

and conveyor belts never stopping, all creating

noises that hearing employees hate. Plus boxes

always falling off the forklifts, and so on.

Noise plus on top of another noise. A deaf

employee said – eyes, not ears, are more important.

— Deaf Beer in a small town

Deaf Beer in a small town? Yes, Sperryville

only has maybe 350 people, and it is located

maybe 75 miles from Washington, DC. And a

new brewery is coming up – the Veditz and Company

Brewing, being set up by four deaf investors.

Veditz? He was a past president of National

Association of the Deaf during the 1900’s and

was one of these “save-ASL pioneers.” Will hearing

people drink Deaf Beer? Yes, if it is the best

beer in the Rappahannock County (Virginia).

Competition? Just two county breweries around.

— deaf dropouts at Hearing Colleges

Hearing students drop out at hearing colleges.

Deaf students also drop out at hearing colleges,

but why do they drop out? Academics? Maybe yes,

maybe no – but there are other issues – social

isolation, problems with interpreters and

captions, bad support services from the college

Disability Support Services department, and so on.

Deaf students need to realize there are always

Gallaudet, SWCD, CSUN and NTID to help with their

academics.

