2021/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 4, 2021
— “America’s Next Top Model” or “Dancing With the Stars”
Nyle DiMarco won both “America’s Next Top Model”
and “Dancing With the Stars” TV contests, propelling
him into celebrity fame. But which victory was more
important for him? According to TV contest buffs,
the “Dancing With the Stars” was more important!
— Payday loan company for deaf files for Chapter 7
ACS Payment Solutions, which was supposed to give
deaf people these payday loans, and is based in
Louisville, Kentucky, has filed for Chapter 7
bankruptcy. DeafDigest lacks enough information
about this story and so, cannot comment any
further – but also hopes deaf people were not
financially harmed by this Chapter 7 filing.
— thehill.com insults DC Mozzeria
thehill.com covers politics and happenings in
the metro Washington, DC area. It describes
deaf-run Mozzeria as a “scrappy Napolitana
pizzeria.”
Scrappy? Just to make sure what that word means,
a google search said: disorganized, untidy, or
incomplete – and also – determined, argumentative,
or pugnacious
Regardless of how one choses either definition,
it certainly is an insult!
