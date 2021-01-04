2021/01/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 4, 2021

— “America’s Next Top Model” or “Dancing With the Stars”

Nyle DiMarco won both “America’s Next Top Model”

and “Dancing With the Stars” TV contests, propelling

him into celebrity fame. But which victory was more

important for him? According to TV contest buffs,

the “Dancing With the Stars” was more important!

— Payday loan company for deaf files for Chapter 7

ACS Payment Solutions, which was supposed to give

deaf people these payday loans, and is based in

Louisville, Kentucky, has filed for Chapter 7

bankruptcy. DeafDigest lacks enough information

about this story and so, cannot comment any

further – but also hopes deaf people were not

financially harmed by this Chapter 7 filing.

— thehill.com insults DC Mozzeria

thehill.com covers politics and happenings in

the metro Washington, DC area. It describes

deaf-run Mozzeria as a “scrappy Napolitana

pizzeria.”

Scrappy? Just to make sure what that word means,

a google search said: disorganized, untidy, or

incomplete – and also – determined, argumentative,

or pugnacious

Regardless of how one choses either definition,

it certainly is an insult!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/03/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/