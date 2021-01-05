2021/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 5, 2021

— Coda is about Coda

The Houston Cinema Arts Society will be featuring

a film, titled – Coda. It is about a Coda torn

between her deaf parents and her dreams of a

career in music. Taking part in the film are

well-known deaf actors – Troy Kotsur and

Marlee Matlin.

— a comment from a deaf agency representative

Regarding the pandemic, a deaf agency representative

said “real advocacy” cannot be really done until

things get back to normal. We do web seminars here

and there and referring clients to specialists, but

that is about it.

— placement of interpreters very important

A deaf theatrical actor complained that when

interpreters are hired to do a play, often

they’re either placed too far off from the

front and center – or – standing on a level

below the stage level. This makes things

much harder for the deaf in the audience

to follow the action and the plot.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/03/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/