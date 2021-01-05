2021/01/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 5, 2021
— Coda is about Coda
The Houston Cinema Arts Society will be featuring
a film, titled – Coda. It is about a Coda torn
between her deaf parents and her dreams of a
career in music. Taking part in the film are
well-known deaf actors – Troy Kotsur and
Marlee Matlin.
— a comment from a deaf agency representative
Regarding the pandemic, a deaf agency representative
said “real advocacy” cannot be really done until
things get back to normal. We do web seminars here
and there and referring clients to specialists, but
that is about it.
— placement of interpreters very important
A deaf theatrical actor complained that when
interpreters are hired to do a play, often
they’re either placed too far off from the
front and center – or – standing on a level
below the stage level. This makes things
much harder for the deaf in the audience
to follow the action and the plot.
